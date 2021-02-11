Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health launches a quality review after an ineligible person received the COVID-19 vaccine at an Ottawa retirement home

The Quebec government says travel checkpoints between Ontario and Quebec are possible over spring break

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday

Ottawa business owners push the Ontario government to legislate paid sick leave for all workers

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 26 new cases on Wednesday

Total COVID-19 cases: 13,759

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 30.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Feb. 3 – Feb. 9)

Reproduction Number: 0.90 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Manager of Ottawa retirement home suspended amid accusations wife received COVID-19 vaccine ahead of employee

Ottawa Public Health has launched a quality review after receiving a complaint about an ineligible person receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the Stirling Park Retirement residence.

Riverstone Retirement Communities says it’s aware of the allegations, and a manager has been suspended.

“It’s a serious allegation. Ottawa Public Health received a complaint about a person receiving a vaccine at the retirement home who wasn’t eligible for the vaccine,” said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health. “We’re following the provincial direction on who’s eligible in phase 1 and in particular, right now, that residents of retirement homes be prioritized.”

Dr. Etches added the incident has been reported to Ontario’s Ministry of Health.

Quebec’s public security minister suggests an announcement on possible road checkpoints within Quebec and between provinces over spring break will be made in the coming days.

Genevieve Guilbault said the government is having discussions on possible checkpoints to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, the government rejected the idea of police checkpoints between regions saying it didn't have enough officers to manage them with curfews and quarantines still in place.

Now, Quebec is not removing anything from the table including roadblocks limiting travel between the neighbouring provinces of Ontario and New Brunswick.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, and one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 13,759 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 428 deaths.

Business owners continue to push the Ontario government to legislate guaranteed paid sick leave for all workers.

“It is in our best interest as employers to employ a healthy workforce,” said Jessica Carpinone, owner of Bread by Us bakery in Westboro.

“We call on the Ontario government to recall the legislature and immediately pass employer paid sick days by passing Bill 239, the Stay at Home if You’re Sick Act.”

On Monday, Ottawa’s Board of Health voted to ask the province to institute paid sick days for all workers.