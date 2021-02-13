Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa and eastern Ontario will move into the "orange-restrict" zone when the COVID-19 lockdown ends on Tuesday

The city of Ottawa says city services and programs will resume next week when Ottawa enters the "orange-restrict" zone

Ottawa Public Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday; resolved cases surpass 13,000

Mandatory hotel quarantine measures for travellers to come into effect Feb. 22

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 42 new cases on Friday

Total COVID-19 cases: 13,857

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 30.1

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 5 – Feb. 11)

Reproduction Number: 0.90 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Non-essential businesses, restaurants, hair salons and gyms can reopen on Tuesday in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The Ontario government announced Friday that Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move into the "orange-restrict" zone for Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions when the stay-at-home order ends on Feb. 16.

In the "Orange-Restrict" level, restaurants can open for in-person dining, but last call is at 9 p.m. and capacity restrictions limit the number of people sitting at a table to four people. Businesses can also open for in-person shopping, and gyms will be allowed to open with restrictions.

The limits on gatherings will also change, with a maximum of 10 people permitted indoors at private residences and 25 people outdoors.

Thank you, merci and meegwetch for all of your hard work, Ottawa. We're not out of the woods yet, and we need to keep doing the things that we know work to limit the spread of the virus. #SteadyAsSheGoes pic.twitter.com/lu7KeQrWxd

The city of Ottawa plans to gradually reopen many of its services once the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

The following activities and programs will resume at city facilities on Feb. 16:

Public and lane swims at select pools

Aquafitness programs

Weight and cardio rooms will reopen with capacity limits

Sport activities with capacity limits and physical distancing measures

Older adult programming

In-person counter services at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place will resume on Feb. 22. Appointments will be needed.

Ottawa Public Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the 22nd straight day with fewer than 100 cases of novel coronavirus.

One new death linked to novel coronavirus was announced in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 13,857 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 429 deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that starting Feb. 22, mandatory hotel quarantine measures for travellers will come into effect.

Under the new rules, travellers returning to Canada will be required to take a COVID-19 test at the airport at their own expense. They will be required to spend the first three days of their quarantine at a supervised hotel while awaiting their results. Travellers will have to cover the cost of the hotel stay and test.

Travellers will be required to book their government-authorized hotel stay in advance starting Feb. 18.