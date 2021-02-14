Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa reported fewer hospitalizations and a lower weekly COVID-19 case count average on Saturday.

Five people in Val-des-Monts are facing thousands in fines for breaking COVID-19 rules after attempting to hide from police.

The National Capital Commission will stop closing part of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway on weekdays when the stay-at-home order lifts.

Kingston residents are enjoying a Family Day long weekend without stay-at-home restrictions.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 46 new cases on Saturday

Total COVID-19 cases: 13,903

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 27.6

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 5 – Feb. 11)

Reproduction Number: 0.82 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 46 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more people have died.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 13,903 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began and 432 residents have died.

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 is trending downward to 13, its lowest level since early January. The city remains under a stay-at-home order this weekend and will move to the "Orange-Restrict" category under Ontario's COVID-19 framework on Tuesday.

MRC des Collines police say five people are facing more than $7,500 in fines for breaking Quebec's nightly curfew and social gathering rules.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the police service said officers had stopped a vehicle in Val-des-Monts, Que. Thursday evening with two people inside. The man and woman were heading to a friend's cottage, police said. Each was given a ticket and told to return home.

Police said the pair did not return home, however, and their vehicle was later found outside another house.

When police arrived, officers saw people inside before the lights were quickly turned off. Despite knocking on the door several times, no one answered. Police said they could hear people talking inside.

Officers obtained a warrant to enter the home, where they found five people, including the couple that was previously pulled over.

Each of those individuals has been fined $1,500. The couple from before who had already been fined were given new tickets.

The National Capital Commission will be reopening a part of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicles next week after closing it during the day to allow residents to get physically distanced exercise outdoors.

The NCC closed off a stretch of the driveway from Somerset Street to Fifth Avenue daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Jan. 23, to give residents in some of the most densely populated neighbourhoods in Ottawa a place to get outdoors for a run or a walk while allowing room to keep apart from others under Ontario's stay-at-home order.

The order ends at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16 and the NCC says they will also be ending the daily closures during the work week.

The NCC says it still has many winter offerings for those looking to get outside and get some exercise.

Citizens of Kingston are enjoying a Family Day long weekend without a stay-at-home order.

The city is in the "Green-Prevent" zone under Ontario's COVID-19 response framework, which means bars and restaurants can have guests indoors, while stores can welcome in-person shopping.

The province said this week that people tempted to visit the city from locked down regions should stay away.

Local public health officials warned that businesses can ask for ID from customers to prove they are from the region but also said many people may be visiting for legitimate reasons, and urged businesses to use common sense.

As of Saturday, Kingston has 20 active cases of COVID-19, with one person in the hospital’s ICU.