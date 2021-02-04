Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Premier Doug Ford hints announcement could be coming next week on eventual reopening of the Ontario economy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Ottawa Public Health reports 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday; active cases fall below 500

Gatineau police issue 147 tickets for curfew violations since Jan. 9

Canadian Museum of History set to reopen next week as Quebec eases COVID-19 restrictions

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 61 new cases on Wednesday

Total COVID-19 cases: 13,446

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 35.5

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.9 per cent (Jan. 27 – Feb. 2)

Reproduction Number: 0.87 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Premier Doug Ford is hinting there could be an announcement next week on the eventual reopening of the Ontario economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So our goal is to open up the economy safely and only a couple of hot zones might be a week later," Ford said on Wednesday.

The Ontario government imposed a provincewide lockdown on Dec. 26, forcing all non-essential businesses to close. Ontario imposed a stay-at-home order on Jan. 12.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced non-essential businesses in Gatineau and across Quebec may reopen on Feb. 8.

Ottawa Public Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, as key COVID-19 indicators continued to fall.

There are now 483 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the first time the figure has been below 500 in 2021. On Jan. 16, there were 1,286 active cases in Ottawa,

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, there have been 13,446 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 422 deaths.

Gatineau police have handed out 147 tickets to people caught violating Quebec's overnight curfew since the new rules came into effect last month.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Tuesday that the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will remain in effect for Gatineau and the Outaouais even as the province relaxes some of the restrictions on Feb. 8.

On Jan. 9, Quebec imposed a four-week curfew across the province in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. The fine for violating the overnight curfew is $1,000 to $6,000.

In a statement to CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Gatineau police say officers have issued 147 statements of offence for curfew violations since Jan. 9.

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau will reopen next week as the Quebec government relaxes some of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The museum will reopen to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and will be open Wednesday through Sunday each week.

Visitors can go to the museum 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and until 7 p.m. on Thursday.