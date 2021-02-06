Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Sources tell CTV News Toronto that Ontario is considering extending the stay-at-home order for an additional week

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he supports reopening non-essential businesses and restaurants, with restrictions in place

Ottawa Public Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday; the positivity rate fell to the lowest level since Christmas

The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Ottawa will target residents in retirement homes

Canadian Blood Services cancels donations in Ottawa, eastern Ontario due to COVID-19 cases at production facility

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 54 new cases on Friday

Total COVID-19 cases: 13,539

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 30.5

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Jan. 29 – Feb. 4)

Reproduction Number: 0.78 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Sources tell CTV News Toronto that the Ontario government is considering extending the stay-at-home order across the province until after the Family Day long weekend.

Premier Doug Ford met with his cabinet on Friday to discuss what measures need to be taken to control the spread. An announcement is expected early next week.

Sources said Ford's cabinet was urged by public health officials to extend the stay-at-home order for at least one more week – until Feb. 16 – across the entire province, while pushing it an additional two weeks – until Feb. 22 – in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region amid concerns over the spread of the U.K. variant.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says Ottawa is ready to reopen restaurants, gyms and non-essential businesses, with the appropriate restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron, Mayor Watson was asked if Ottawa is ready to reopen non-essential businesses next week when the stay-at-home order and state of emergency end.

"The numbers certainly indicate that, I think we're probably doing the best of any large city in Ontario. None of us are out of the woods, but I think we're in much better shape and that's why Council unanimously asked me to write to the premier to say 'if you're going to allow the big box stores to stay open with 25 per cent capacity, please allow the other small retailers to do the same thing,'" said Watson.

The Quebec government is allowing non-essential businesses to reopen on Monday, including hair salons and businesses.

"The challenge we have is, you've got a border town next door to us that will be opening up hair salons, and our barber shops and hair salons can't open up on this side," said Watson.

"We're actually doing better than Gatineau in terms of our numbers for the size of our city, a city of a million (people), you know I think that has to be taken into account as well."

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, as key COVID-19 indicators continue to fall in the capital.

There are no new deaths in Ottawa linked to novel coronavirus.

Ottawa's COVID-19 rate fell to 30.5 cases per 100,000 people on Friday, while the positivity rate is now 1.6 per cent. This is the lowest the positivity rate has been in Ottawa since before Christmas, when Ottawa Public Health reported a 1.2 per cent positivity rate for the period of Dec. 14 to 20. The positivity rate was 2.5 for the period of Dec. 23 to 29.

The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Ottawa, allowing city staff to begin administering the vaccine to residents in high-risk retirement homes.

The city received 40 trays of the Moderna vaccine from the Ontario government on Friday, enough for 4,000 doses.

A joint memo to Council from medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said the Moderna supply would be used to offer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in retirement homes.

Canadian Blood Services is temporarily postponing blood collection in Ottawa, Kingston and across eastern Ontario due to a "small cluster" of COVID-19 infections at the Ottawa facility where blood donations are processed.

In a statement, the agency says blood donation events are cancelled to accommodate a controlled shut down of the Concourse Gate Facility, where five cases of COVID-19 involving employees and contractors have been confirmed.

Donors began receiving phone calls on Friday to postpone their appointment, and asked to rebook an appointment after Feb. 14.