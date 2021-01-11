Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The number of people with active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is at a record high.

The first confirmed COVID-19 related death in the Kingston region has been reported.

Gatineau police handed out 21 tickets after the first night of Quebec's new nightly curfew.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New cases: 184 new cases on Sunday

Total COVID-19 cases: 11,378

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 93.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.7 per cent (Jan. 1, 2021 - Jan. 7, 2021)

Reproduction Number: 1.17 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa reach record level

The number of people with an active case of COVID-19 in Ottawa is at a record high level.

Ottawa Public Health reported 1,202 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, which marked the third straight day of record-breaking active case counts.

There were 1,104 active cases on Saturday and 977 on Friday.

OPH added 184 new cases of COVID-19 to its total case count on Sunday and said two more people in the city have died of COVID-19 for a total of 397 since the pandemic began.

Ottawa's top doctor has warned that the pandemic trends are headed in the wrong direction and Ottawa is getting close to "grey" territory, which could mean increased restrictions even after the provincewide lockdown ends if the situation does not improve.

Kingston confirms its first COVID-19 death

Ten months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health has confirmed its region's first COVID-19 related death.

The public health unit said a man in his 80s died in hospital on Saturday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore extended his condolences to the man's family and friends and said it shows that the pandemic is still a reality in the community. He urged all residents to continue staying home as much as possible, and practicing mask use, physical distancing and frequent handwashing.

As of Sunday, there were 52 active cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region, with two people in hospital.

Gatineau police hand out 21 tickets to curfew-breakers

Gatineau police say they handed out close to two dozen tickets to people who broke Quebec's provincewide curfew on its first night.

Police also ticketed four people for prohibited gatherings and issued 19 warnings.

The curfew, which first came into effect Saturday night, requires residents and visitors of Quebec remain indoors between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily or risk a fine ranging from $1000 to $6000. Exceptions are in place for essential workers, dog-walking within 1 km of one's home, and for people who must travel for medical reasons.

Grocery stores and depanneurs must close at 7:30 p.m. every day to allow shoppers time to get home but pharmacies and gas stations are be permitted to remain open.