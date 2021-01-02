Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.
Fast Facts:
- Ottawa surpasses 10,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, positivity rate increases to 3.9 per cent
- Employees at Montfort Hospital begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine
- COVID-19 outbreaks declared at City of Ottawa run long-term care homes
COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):
- New cases: 122 new cases on Friday
- Total COVID-19 cases: 10,051
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 43.4
- Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.9 per cent (Dec 25-31)
- Reproduction Number: 1.12 (seven day average)
Testing:
Who should get a test?
Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:
- You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR
- You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR
- You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR
- You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:
Ottawa's assessment centres will remain open for the holiday season. However, sites will have adjusted operating hours until Monday, Jan 4.
To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx
The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre
Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for both Ottawa Hospital and CHEO centres Jan. 2 and 3.
COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open: Jan. 2, 3, 4
The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Closed Jan. 2-3
The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Closed Jan. 1 to 3
The Ray Friel Location: Open: Jan 2-3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre will be closed Jan. 2- 3.
Symptoms:
Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath
Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion
Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup
Ottawa surpasses 10,000 cases of COVID-19, test positivity rate jumps to 3.9 per cent
The City of Ottawa surpassed 10,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic on the final day of 2020.
Ottawa Public Health reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the data counted up until Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 10,051 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 392 deaths.
The 122 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Ottawa Public Health on Friday followed a major discrepancy in cases reported in Ottawa on Thursday. Public Health Ontario reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital, while OPH said there were 63 new laboratory-confirmed cases.
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Thursday, Ottawa Public Health said OPH and the Ontario provincial COVID-19 dashboards use different database systems, which pull data at different times of day.
"OPH received a large number of case reports late Wednesday, which is reflected in the provincial counts, and not in the COVID-19 Ottawa database counts. OPH anticipates the discrepancy between the provincial and OPH dashboard case counts on Dec. 31 to be adjusted in the days to come."COVID-19 Cases in Ottawa
Infogram
Employees at Montfort Hospital begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Employees at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on New Year's Day.
On Twitter, the Montfort Hospital said its employees started to be vaccinated against novel coronavirus.
Health care workers in hospitals and long-term care homes are among the first people in Ottawa to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at City of Ottawa run long-term care home
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the City of Ottawa run Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home.
In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray said two staff members at the home tested positive for novel coronavirus.
This is the fifth COVID-19 outbreak at the Garry J. Armstrong home.
Late Friday, the city reported a new outbreak at Carleton Lodge. A staff member at the long-term care home tested positive.