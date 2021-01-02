Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa surpasses 10,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, positivity rate increases to 3.9 per cent

Employees at Montfort Hospital begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at City of Ottawa run long-term care homes

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New cases: 122 new cases on Friday

Total COVID-19 cases: 10,051

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 43.4

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.9 per cent (Dec 25-31)

Reproduction Number: 1.12 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

Ottawa's assessment centres will remain open for the holiday season. However, sites will have adjusted operating hours until Monday, Jan 4.

To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Shortened days (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for both Ottawa Hospital and CHEO centres Jan. 2 and 3.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open: Jan. 2, 3, 4

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Closed Jan. 2-3

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Closed Jan. 1 to 3

The Ray Friel Location: Open: Jan 2-3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre will be closed Jan. 2- 3.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The City of Ottawa surpassed 10,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic on the final day of 2020.

Ottawa Public Health reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the data counted up until Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 10,051 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 392 deaths.

The 122 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Ottawa Public Health on Friday followed a major discrepancy in cases reported in Ottawa on Thursday. Public Health Ontario reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital, while OPH said there were 63 new laboratory-confirmed cases.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Thursday, Ottawa Public Health said OPH and the Ontario provincial COVID-19 dashboards use different database systems, which pull data at different times of day.

"OPH received a large number of case reports late Wednesday, which is reflected in the provincial counts, and not in the COVID-19 Ottawa database counts. OPH anticipates the discrepancy between the provincial and OPH dashboard case counts on Dec. 31 to be adjusted in the days to come."

Employees at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on New Year's Day.

On Twitter, the Montfort Hospital said its employees started to be vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

Health care workers in hospitals and long-term care homes are among the first people in Ottawa to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the City of Ottawa run Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray said two staff members at the home tested positive for novel coronavirus.

This is the fifth COVID-19 outbreak at the Garry J. Armstrong home.

Late Friday, the city reported a new outbreak at Carleton Lodge. A staff member at the long-term care home tested positive.