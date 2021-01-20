Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa saw its lowest daily COVID-19 case count in three weeks on Tuesday.

Canada will be getting zero doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week amid shipment delays.

Ontario's premier says he's deeply troubled by the cuts to vaccine shipments.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New cases: 56 new cases on Tuesday

Total COVID-19 cases: 12,427

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 81.9

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.0 per cent (Jan. 11 - Jan. 17)

Reproduction Number: 0.96 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care OR

You have traveled to the UK, or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the UK, please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health said Tuesday that 56 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily figure in three weeks.

However, two more residents of Ottawa have died of COVID-19.

There are early signs of some improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city, with the number of known active cases falling for the third day in a row, and some weekly trends also on the decline. The number of cases in the past seven days per 100,000 residents has been slowly falling, and the estimated reproduction rate in the last week is below 1, suggesting viral spread is slowing down.

However, there are still more than 30 COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate care settings such as long-term care homes and retirement homes and new outbreaks are still being regularly declared.

There will be a significant blow to Canada's vaccination efforts next week when no new doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are delivered.

Last week, officials leading the national COVID-19 vaccination rollout said shipments from Pfizer would be cut in half over the next four weeks due to expansion plans at the pharmaceutical company's European manufacturing facility, but on Tuesday, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin said the scheduled shipment for the week of Jan. 25 would be deferred entirely.

Deliveries will resume in February.

Canada does also receive doses of the Moderna vaccine but the bulk of vaccines in Canada have been from Pfizer.

City of Ottawa officials are expected to address the issue today.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was unhappy with the news Tuesday that zero doses of the Pfizier-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine would be delivered to Canada next week.

The premier said he was not angry with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or the federal government, but rather at Pfizer for its cuts to Canada.

He also made an appeal to incoming U.S. President Joe Biden for one million doses to get the province through the temporary drought from the international pharmaceutical giant.

Ontario has administered just over 224,000 of its 277,000 total vaccine doses, as of Monday.