Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will reopen for in-person learning on Monday

Ottawa Public Health reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the seventh straight day with fewer than 100 new cases of novel coronavirus

Ontario hair salons want the Ontario government to allow them to reopen amid the COVID-19 lockdown

New modelling suggests the highly contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant will likely be the dominant strain in Ontario by March

Ottawa traffic volumes drop to 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during the current lockdown

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 81 new cases on Thursday

Total COVID-19 cases: 13,153

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 45.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.6 per cent (Jan. 20 – Jan. 26)

Reproduction Number: 0.81 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Elementary and secondary school students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will return to school on Monday for in-person learning.

The Ontario government announced all elementary and secondary schools in the Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit regions will reopen on Feb. 1.

Students in the following school boards will resume in-person learning:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Upper Canada District School Board

Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est Ontarien

The Ontario government says before and after school child care programs may also resume on Feb. 1. Emergency child care in Ottawa will end on Friday, Jan. 29.

Elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa have been closed since the end of the Christmas break on Jan. 4.

Ottawa Public Health reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with no new deaths linked to the virus.

It's the seventh straight day with fewer than 100 cases of novel coronavirus in the capital.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 13,153 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 420 deaths.

Hair salons are calling on the Ontario government to allow them to reopen across Ontario during the current COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ontario Professional Hairstylists Association says its current plan for hair salons includes all safety procedures and methods of infection control, disinfection and sanitation to prevent the spread of contaminates for stylists and clients.

Under the current COVID-19 lockdown in Ontario, all 'personal care services' establishments must remain closed.

Ontario health officials suggests that while new modelling data shows COVID-19 cases are declining in Ontario, the new highly-contagious U.K. variant poses a significant threat.

Officials released updated modelling on Thursday that said the U.K. variant would be the dominant strain of novel coronavirus in Ontario by March.

"The new mutated SARS-CoV-2 are clearly spreading in the community and will likely be the dominant version of the virus by March," Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the province's COVID-19 science table. "The new variants give us less room to relax and less room for error."

The data also suggested that despite the U.K variant of COVID-19 spreading in Ontario, the province should see a continued reduction in cases if it maintains public health interventions.

There are fewer cars on Ottawa's roads this winter, as Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order encourages people to stay home except for essential reasons.

According to traffic data provided by the City of Ottawa, traffic volumes on arterial roads have dropped to 60 per cent of pre-COVID volumes during the month of January.

Traffic volumes on Ottawa roads had dropped to 50 per cent of pre-COVID volumes in early April, and climbed to 85 per cent of pre-COVID-19 volumes in December.