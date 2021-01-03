Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, cases per 100,000 jumps to 55.8

OC Transpo driver tests positive for COVID-19, last worked on New Year's Eve

First worker at Queensway-Carleton Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New cases: 133 new cases on Saturday

Total COVID-19 cases: 10,184

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 55.8

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.9 per cent (Dec 25-31)

Reproduction Number: 1.27 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

Ottawa's assessment centres will remain open for the holiday season. However, sites will have adjusted operating hours until Monday, Jan 4.

To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre

Jan 3: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jan 4: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open: Jan 3-4 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Closed Jan. 3. Open Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Closed Jan. 3. Open Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Location: Open: Jan 3-4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre will be closed Jan. 3. It will be open Jan. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported a triple digit increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa for the second straight day.

The health unit says 133 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, following 122 new cases on Friday.

No new deaths linked to the virus were reported in Ottawa on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 10,184 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 392 deaths.

Ottawa's cases per 100,000 increased to 55.8 cases per 100,000.

An OC Transpo driver who worked on New Year's Eve has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo received confirmation on Saturday that a bus operator tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"The employee last worked on Thursday, Dec. 31 and is currently self-isolating at home."

Employees at the Queensway Carleton Hospital began lining up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

In a posting on Twitter, the hospital said Paytonn Abraham was the first member of the team to receive the vaccine. Abraham works in EVS to keep the hospital clean and safe.

On Friday, staff at the Montfort Hospital began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.