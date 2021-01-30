Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ontario to start mandatory COVID-19 testing for international travellers on Monday

CHEO says doctors are seeing a "disturbing trend of infants with head trauma, fractures during COVID-19 pandemic

Ottawa Public Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday; positivity rate drops to 2.4 per cent

Ottawa Public Health reported just 253 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were left in their freezers on Friday

School bus service resumes Monday in Ottawa; masks mandatory for all Grade 1-12 students

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 63 new cases on Friday

Total COVID-19 cases: 13,216

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 44.0

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.4 per cent (Jan. 22 – Jan. 28)

Reproduction Number: 0.79 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

International travellers landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing as of Monday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the new testing rules on Friday.

Those who refuse will receive a $750 fine under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, the province said.

Ontario announced the new mandatory testing requirements for international travellers hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all Canadian travellers returning from overseas will have to take a COVID-19 PCR test at the airport, and quarantine in a designated hotel for three days at their own expense while they await results.

CHEO says it is seeing a "disturbing trend" of infants coming into the children's hospital with head trauma, broken bones and other injuries through the fall and winter.

Since September, CHEO reports its doctors have seen more than twice as many infants (children under one year) with maltreatment concerns, specifically fractures and head trauma.

"In my 16 years at CHEO, I have never seen this many infants with serious maltreatment injuries," said Dr. Michelle Ward, CHEO's Medical Director for Child and Youth Protection.

"It’s a stressful time for parents and caregivers. We all know it takes a village to raise a child. With staying at home during the pandemic, it can feel like the village is gone – be reassured, it’s not."

Ottawa Public Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with two new deaths linked to the virus.

It was the eighth straight day with fewer than 100 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 13,216 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 422 deaths.

Ottawa's key COVID-19 indicators continued to show positive signs on Friday. Ottawa's positivity rate fell to 2.4 per cent for the period of Jan. 22 to 28, while the cases per 100,000 fell to 44.0.

The city of Ottawa expects more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week, and those doses will go into the arms of residents in long-term care homes.

As of Friday morning, there were only 253 COVID-19 vaccines left in Ottawa's freezers.

A total of 25,350 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Ottawa since Dec. 14. According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, 25,350 doses had been administer to residents and staff of long-term care homes, along with health care workers as of Friday.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Friday morning, Ottawa's General Manager of Emergency and Protective Services Anthony Di Monte said the city expects more doses to arrive early next week.

"We're going to get another order probably in early next week and with that we believe we'll be able to finish all the residents of the long-term care homes, which is our first priority," said Di Monte. "But then after that, not all bets are off but we're waiting to find out how much more vaccine we may get."

School buses will be back on the roads Monday morning as schools reopen in Ottawa for in-person learning.

However, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority is warning there may be some school bus delays and cancellations when school bus service resumes next week.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says all transportation services for students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 will be reinstated on Feb. 1 when schools reopen. The authority warns there may be some school bus delays and cancellations due to the "short turnaround time."