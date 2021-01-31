Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Four Ottawa emergency shelters stopped accepting new admissions in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19

Quebec's premier will announce changes to COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

Total COVID-19 cases: 13,290

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 42.5

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.4 per cent (Jan. 22 – Jan. 28)

Reproduction Number: 0.90 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Community Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the ninth straight day with fewer than 100 cases of novel coronavirus in the capital.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 13,290 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 422 deaths.

The city of Ottawa continues to see positive trends in the key COVID-19 monitoring indicators. The COVID-19 rate per 100,000 people fell to 42.5 cases on Saturday, down from 44 cases per 100,000 on Friday.

All four of Ottawa's emergency shelters have temporarily stopped taking new admissions this weekend to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The move comes as temperatures have dropped to minus 19C the past three nights, and a low of minus 26C is in the forecast Sunday morning.

A joint statement by Ottawa Emergency Shelters says the Shepherds of Good Hope, The Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre, Cornerstone Housing for Women and the Ottawa Mission are not currently taking new admissions, "in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission."

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron Friday afternoon, Coun. Mathieu Fleury said the shelters are using other facilities to make sure everyone can get out of the cold.

"The city has chosen to select the Jail Hostel (on Nicholas Street) as an additional shelter space during COVID, so they've opened the space and are continuing to permit distancing there. They're looking at other sites," said Fleury.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault will announce changes to the government's COVID-19 public health protocols on Tuesday, but cautions the current rules will remain in place for at least another week.

In a posting on Facebook, Legault said he's hopeful the announcement could include an easing of restrictions on retail stores and other businesses.

"I would like, if the situation permits, to be able to give some oxygen to retail stores," the premier wrote.

Quebec's "non-essential" businesses have been closed since Christmas Day, and the province has been under an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since Jan. 9.