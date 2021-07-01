COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 1, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa encouraging 18 to 39-year-olds to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Ottawa's mayor receives second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases continue to fall in Ottawa

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 11 new cases on Wednesday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,671

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 6.3

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.7 per cent (June 23-29)

Reproduction Number: 0.89 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's medical officer of health is encouraging young adults to book appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines if they haven't already.

Dr. Vera Etches says residents aged 18 to 39 are the cohorts with the lowest vaccination coverage in the city, and she wants them to know appointments are available for first doses and early second doses.

"Keep up the great work and, if you haven't done so already, to get your vaccine, the first dose and the second dose. It is your turn," said Etches.

According to data from Ottawa Public Health, 66 per cent of 18- to 29-year-olds and 68 per cent of 30- to 39-year-olds in Ottawa have had one dose of a vaccine.

Mayor Jim Watson is now one of the 300,000 Ottawa residents fully vaccinated.

Watson tweeted that he received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

"Thanks to staff and volunteers for a positive experience," said Watson.

Got my second shot at the CTC. Thanks to staff and volunteers for a positive experience! pic.twitter.com/kv2jXNjltB

Ottawa Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,671 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 591 deaths.

The number of known active cases is down to 81, and there are now five people in hospital with COVID-19 complications.