COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 12, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: One new case on Sunday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,729

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 3.6

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.1 per cent

Reproduction Number: 1.03 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

To date, the city has seen 27,729 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 592 residents have died.

Three more cases in the city are considered resolved, dropping the number of active cases to 36.

Weekly trends remain low, with the seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 population dropping to 3.6 from 3.8.

However, the estimated reproduction number has climbed in recent days according to OPH estimates, rising slightly above 1 for the first time in months, suggesting viral spread may be increasing, though it's unclear if this will remain a trend.

Live sports with fans in the stands will be returning to Ottawa this week.

The Ottawa BlackJacks, of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, will be allowing up to 1,000 fans into the Arena at TD Place for their final three home games of the regular season, on July 17, July 26, and Aug. 4.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group has designed a seating arrangement to allow for physical distancing. There will be several hand sanitizing stations throughout the arena and masks will be mandatory.

Current BlackJacks ticket holders can lock in their seats ahead of time. Limited tickets for BlackJacks home games go on sale to the general public Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Young people in Ottawa are lining up for the COVID-19 vaccine in high numbers.

The City of Ottawa says it is leading the province in vaccine coverage of youth 12 to 17, with 78 per cent of Ottawa kids with at least one shot, according to the most recent public data. The provincial average is 60 per cent.

As of Friday, however, Ottawa was lagging in second doses, with 13 per cent coverage among 12 to 17-year-olds, a few points behind the Ontario average, which was at nearly 19 per cent on Sunday.

Another vaccination coverage update from Ottawa Public Health is due Monday.