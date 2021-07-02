COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 2, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Zero patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals ICUs for the first time since December

The Hudson's Bay offering a discount to shoppers who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Rideau Centre pop-up clinic

COVID-19 Testing Centre on Heron Road closing on Friday

Ontario is the only place in North America where indoor dining rooms are closed

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Five new cases on Thursday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,676

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 5.8

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.7 per cent (June 23-29)

Reproduction Number: 0.89 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

There are no patients with COVID-19 related illnesses in intensive care units at Ottawa hospitals for the first time since late December.

Ottawa Public Health reported three patients in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, including zero in the ICU.

According to Ottawa Public Health's open data, it's the first time since Dec. 21 there have been zero patients in the ICU with COVID-19.

Public health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,676 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 591 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine dose will get you a discount at The Bay at the Rideau Centre on Friday and Saturday.

An Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Hudson's Bay in the Rideau Centre. Friday's clinic will operate from 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m., while Saturday's clinic is open from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The retail giant sent an email to customers on Wednesday, offering 20 per cent off your purchase to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up clinic at Hudson's Bay.

"As our thank you, get 20 per cent off your purchase at Hudson's Bay Ottawa Rideau when you show your vaccination sticker," said the email from Hudson's Bay, adding the discount is only valid on the days of the clinics.

The COVID-19 care and testing centre on Heron Road will close on Friday as COVID-19 vaccination rates increase and case counts remain low.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says the centre on Heron Road is closing, noting the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to decline in Ottawa.

"The ability to close this testing site is a reflection of Ottawa’s collective response to COVID-19," said a statement from the taskforce.

The COVID-19 care clinic opened on Heron Road on April 9, 2020, operated by the Montfort Hospital.

Restaurants Canada is calling on the Ontario government to fully reopen indoor dining rooms at restaurants.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Restaurants Canada slammed Ontario's reopening plan, calling it "inadequate."

"The people of Ontario have hit all of the government’s targets, restaurants have shown that they can safely serve customers, yet they have seen no benefit to going into Step 2," a spokesperson for Restaurants Canada said.

The group says Ontario is the only place in North America where indoor dining still isn't permitted under COVID-19 restrictions.

Indoor dining is allowed when Ontario moves to Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan.

