COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 22, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reported zero outbreaks of COVID-19 on Wednesday

The city's emergency order that came into effect in March 2020 lifted Thursday morning

The Ontario science table says vaccine certificates could be used to speed up the reopening of high-risk settings

The U.S. extended its land border closure to Canadians until Aug. 21

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Seven new cases on Wednesday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,752

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 2.3

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.2 per cent (seven day average)

Reproduction Number: 1.13 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 outbreaks Wednesday and zero COVID-19 patients in hospital for a seventh straight day.

Since the first COVID-19 outbreak was declared in Ottawa on March 20, 2020, there have been 663 outbreaks declared at long-term care homes, retirement homes, health-care settings, congregate living, schools, daycares, and businesses.

Of the 593 residents who've died due to COVID-19 in Ottawa, 430 acquired their case in an outbreak.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson announced the municipal state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end.

Speaking at council on Wednesday, Watson said the state of emergency, in place since March 25, 2020, would officially end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Vaccine certificates could be useful in reopening higher-risk settings in the province sooner, according to the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

The table published a 21-page brief Wednesday providing their key considerations on a possible vaccination certification program, concluding that provincial governments "may want to consider development of a common design."

According to the brief, vaccine certificates could be used in Ontario on a short-term basis to help reopen higher risk settings, such as indoor dining, bars, gyms, cultural and sports events, sooner or at an increased capacity.

The announcement Wednesday that the United States would be keeping land border crossings closed to Canadians for all non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21 has left at least one border town mayor frustrated and annoyed.