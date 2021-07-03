COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 3, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa the lowest since June 2020

80 per cent of Ottawa adults have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ottawa youths 12 to 17 eligible for an accelerated second dose starting Monday

Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada set to fully vaccinate all eligible residents by the end of summer

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Three new cases on Friday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,679

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 4.6

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.5 per cent (June 25-July 1)

Reproduction Number: 0.68 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest it's been since June, 2020.

Ottawa Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,679 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 591 deaths.

The three new cases in Ottawa on Friday follows five new cases on Thursday and 11 cases on Wednesday.

There are 63 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. That's the lowest number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since June 26, 2020, when there were 66 active cases.

Eighty per cent of Ottawa adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 40 per cent of adults are now considered fully vaccinated.

Mayor Jim Watson announced Friday morning that 80 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older have received their first dose.

"Even on a stat holiday we aren’t slowing down. Thank you to all the staff who worked through the day yesterday to deliver vaccines," said Watson on Twitter.

As of Friday, 681,916 adults aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa. An additional 49,819 Ottawa residents 12 to 17 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

NEW:

Ottawa youths aged 12 to 17 are next in line for an accelerated second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting on Monday at 8 a.m., all youths 12 to 17 will be eligible to book an accelerated second dose appointment to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at community clinics.

The city of Ottawa says residents who are 12 years old and older will be eligible to receive an accelerated second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

"If you already have an appointment booked for an interval of longer than 28 days, you are encouraged to rebook for an earlier date," said the city.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is on track to have everyone who is eligible fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of summer.

Speaking with reporters outside the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lansdowne Park, Trudeau noted Canada is set to receive 68 million doses by the end of July.

“That’s mathematically enough for everyone in Canada to get two doses, but we know for example that the spacing between the doses means that people who get their first dose now or a few days ago, won't be eligible until later in the summer for their second dose and we need to continue to follow the science,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at an Ottawa pharmacy.

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh have also received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.