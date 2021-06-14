COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for June 14, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Gatineau and the Outaouais move into the yellow zone today, easing restrictions on indoor gatherings and bars and breweries

Ottawa residents who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to book an accelerated second dose

Ottawa Public Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday

New COVID-19 cases: 34 new cases on Sunday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,426

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 18.8

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.9 per cent (June 4-10)

Reproduction Number: 0.80 (seven day average)

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The Quebec government further relaxes the COVID-19 restrictions in Gatineau and western Quebec today, allowing indoor gatherings and bars, breweries and taverns to reopen.

The Outaouais is one of ten regions across Quebec moving to the "Level 2 – Early Warning" yellow zone.

New restrictions in the yellow zone include:

Indoor gatherings permitted with members of up to two households

A maximum of eight people from different households may gather outdoors

Bars, taverns and brasseries are also allowed to reopen, but singing and dancing remains prohibited

Residents of Ottawa and eastern Ontario who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine are now able to get their second dose after eight weeks with informed consent.

The Ontario government is accelerating the timeline for residents who received the AstraZeneca vaccine from 12 weeks to eight weeks.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Ottawa residents who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be eligible to book their second dose appointment at an interval of eight weeks or more.

If you wish to receive an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for your second dose, you can book an appointment through the provincial booking system or a participating pharmacy. If you wish to receive a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, you can contact the pharmacy or primary care provider where you received your first dose.

Ottawa Public Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,426 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 585 deaths.

Ottawa's weekly incidence rate has fallen to 18.8 cases per 100,000 people.