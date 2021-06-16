COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for June 16, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Pop-up vaccine clinics for residents of identified priority neighbourhoods in Ottawa are now offering second doses.

The border checkpoints between Ontario and Quebec have ended.

Ottawa Public Health reported its lowest daily case count in more than nine months on Tuesday.

No vaccine doses were wasted or spoiled despite a power outage this week temporarily disrupting a vaccination clinic.

After losing an entire season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ottawa Redblacks have released their 2021 schedule.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 10 new cases on Tuesday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,459

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 17.5

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.3 per cent (June 7-13)

Reproduction Number: 0.97 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clincs for residents of 21 high-priority neighbourhoods in Ottawa are now offering second doses.

While the clinics will continue to offer first doses to anyone 12 and older from a priority neighbourhood, residents of those neighbourhoods who received their first dose on or before April 18 can now get their second shot. For residents 70 and older, the City of Ottawa says they can receive a second dose 28 days after receiving an mRNA vaccine, and 56 days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

No appointments are required. Vaccinations are booked on a first-come first-served basis and are available while supply lasts.

There is a clinic running today through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Joseph's Adult High School at 330 Lajoie St.

Ottawa Public Health said Tuesday that 10 more people in Ottawa had tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily case count reported in the capital since Sept. 1, 2020.

No new deaths were reported for the third day in a row.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard says there have been 27,459 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 585 residents have died due to COVID-19.

The weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population contines to fall and the number of known active cases is at its lowest since late November.

However, the the estimated reproduction number, which determines how quickly the virus is spreading, has been on the upswing in recent days. The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project is also showing a recent rise in viral signal in the city's sewage. The wastewater signal often starts to rise several days before case counts start to go up.

A major power outage in Ottawa's east end temporarily disrupted a community vaccination clinic Monday afternoon, but the City of Ottawa confirms no doses were wasted.

Hydro Ottawa reported thousands of customers Monday afternoon, including at the St. Laurent Complex on Coté Street.

The outage was reported just before 5 p.m. Hydro Ottawa blamed inclement weather for the outage, which affected more than 11,000 customers across much of east Ottawa and parts of Orléans.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday, Anthony Di Monte, General Manager of Emergency and Protective Services said vaccinations were paused briefly but were able to resume a short time later.

Di Monte confirmed that there was no vaccine spoilage as a result of the power outage.

The Ottawa Redblacks will play in front of their home fans for the first time in nearly 22 months when they welcome the B.C. Lions on Aug. 28.

The Canadian Football League released its schedule for a shortened 14-game season on Tuesday. The Redblacks will open their season on the road on Aug. 7, facing the newly-named Edmonton Elks.

Their first home game is scheduled for Week 4 when they host the B.C. Lions on Aug. 28.

The Redblacks’ last game was a 42-32 loss to Montreal on Nov. 1, 2019 at TD Place. The entire 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Ontario government has not yet provided a timeline for when fans will be welcomed back to sporting events. On Monday, it provided new guidance for professional and elite amateur sports teams returning to play.