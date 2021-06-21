COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for June 21, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Only Moderna vaccines available at Ottawa clinics this week due to delayed Pfizer delivery

Ottawa opens five new community clinics today, as the province expands eligibility for accelerated second doses

Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop to just over 200

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 26 new cases on Sunday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,570

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 14.8

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.9 per cent (June 11-17)

Reproduction Number: 0.86 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The city of Ottawa says only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to adults 18 and older at community clinics this week due to a delay in the Pfizer shipment.

The Ontario government told CTV News Ottawa Saturday evening that this week's shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be delayed by two to three days.

"To ensure that vaccine appointments are honoured at immunization clinics over the coming week, the city and Ottawa Public Health will administer the Moderna mRNA vaccine as it is interchangeable with Pfizer," said a statement from the city of Ottawa Sunday evening.

Beginning Sunday, individuals 18 and older who have an appointment booked at one of the city-run immunization clinics will receive a Moderna vaccine. The city says there will be "no opportunity" to request or switch to another type of vaccine

The Pfizer vaccines still in Ottawa's freezers will be reserved for youths 12 to 17. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada for youth aged 12 to 17.

Ottawa opens five new community clinics this week

The city of Ottawa is opening five new community clinics this week, as more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines begin to arrive in the city.

On Friday, the city announced an additional 25,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and a "strategic allotment" of 33,500 Moderna doses were being sent to Ottawa. The federal government is expected to receive nine million doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of June.

The five new COVID-19 community clinics are:

Canadian Tire Centre – 1000 Palladium Drive

University of Ottawa – Minto Sports Complex – King Edward Avenue

Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park

Canterbury Recreation Complex – 2185 Arch Street

Nepean Sportsplex – Curling Rink – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

There are now 11 community clinics operating in the city of Ottawa, which can administer 100,000 doses a week.

Ontario expands eligibility for accelerated second dose

Ontario is expanding the eligibility for residents to receive an accelerated second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting at 8 a.m., all adults 18 and over who received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9, 2021, are eligible to book or rebook their second dose appointment at a shortened interval.

You can book your accelerated second dose through the Ontario government's online provincial portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

In Ottawa, an estimated 155,000 people who received a first dose between April 19 and May 9 will be eligible to book an accelerated second dose.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,570 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 588 deaths.