COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for June 22, 2021

Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest it has been since August 2020.

One in five Ottawa adults are now considered fully immunized.

The federal government has announced new rules for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 11 new cases on Monday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,581

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 13.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (June 14-20)

Reproduction Number: 0.89 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest number of known active cases in the capital since August 2020.

This comes as the health unit reported 11 more people had tested positive locally and 32 more cases were considered resolved. The active case count is now below 200 for the first time this year.

Three new delta variant cases were reported in the capital on Monday, bringing the city's total to eight cases since the variant first emerged.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Monday. To date, the city has seen 27,581 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 588 residents have died due to the virus.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 complications held steady on Monday. Other weekly monitoring trends showed continued signs of improvement.

Ottawa has surpassed a COVID-19 vaccination milestone, with 20 per cent of all adults in the city considered fully immunized.

This comes after more than 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered locally for the second week in a row. Last week also saw the administration of second doses outpace first doses.

According to data from Ottawa Public Health, 41,224 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ottawa last week, and 49,036 second doses were administered.

To date, 689,862 people 12 and older in Ottawa (65 per cent of the total population) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 170,792 people (16 per cent of the population) have had two and are considered fully immunized.

The federal government is lifting numerous restrictions on international travel starting next month for Canadians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents who are returning to the country will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days, take a test on day eight, or stay in a quarantine hotel upon arrival, as of 11:59 p.m. EDT July 5.

The change does not apply to fully vaccinated non-citizens who are looking to visit for non-essential reasons.

Canadians who are not yet fully vaccinated must still follow all travel restrictions.

Travellers will need to have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines, or a mixture of two doses of the aforementioned, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Proof is required, in the form of paper or digital records and upload their proof of immunization to the federal government's ArriveCAN app.