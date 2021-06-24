COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for June 24, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as hospitalization numbers dropped to their lowest this year.

More than 18,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Ottawa on Tuesday, surpassing Monday's short-lived record.

Premier Doug Ford is considering moving Ontario to Step 2 of its reopening plan early.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 15 new cases on Wednesday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,604

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 11.9 (down from 12.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.7 per cent (June 15-21)

Reproduction Number: 0.77 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health says 15 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

The number of Ottawa residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is also at its lowest level all year, dropping below 10 for the first time in 2021.

More than 18,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa on Tuesday, a new record for the city.

That surpassed the record set the previous day, on Monday, when more than 17,600 doses were administered.

Premier Doug Ford is considering moving up the second step of Ontario’s economic reopening by two days.

CTV News Toronto has learned a cabinet meeting on Wednesday considered bumping up Step 2 to June 30, allowing personal care services and larger outdoor gatherings to resume.

It was originally scheduled for July 2, which is 21 days since Ontario entered Step 1.