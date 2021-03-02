Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

The City of Ottawa is now accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for certain residents.

COVID-19 trends in Ottawa remained steady in the "orange" zone on Monday.

More than 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ottawa.

Outaouais residents 80 and older can start booking vaccine appointments today.

We get a look inside the Queensway Carleton Hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 65 new cases on Monday.

Total COVID-19 cases: 14,770

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 35.0

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.7 per cent (Feb. 21 to Feb. 27)

Reproduction Number: 0.99 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa residents in several high-priority neighbourhoods who are 80 and older or who are adult recipients of chronic home care can now book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

the City of Ottawa launched its new booking system Monday afternoon. Residents of the Emerald Woods, Heatherington, Ledbury, Heron Gate, Ridgemont, Riverview, and Sawmill Creek neighbourhoods are currently eligible. You must have been born in or before 1941 and provide proof that you live in one of the areas to book an appointment. There will be no walk-in vaccinations as all shots will be administered by appointment only.

Shots will be delivered at one of three pop-up neighbourhood clinics. The date and time of your vaccination will depend on when you book.

Ottawa Public Health says 65 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 14,770 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 440 residents have died.

The number of peoiple with known active cases of COVID-19 rose slightly in Monday's report and there is one more person in hospital with COVID-19. Weekly cases per capita are up again after a slight dip on Sunday, but the testing positivity rate has declined. The estimated reproduction number held steady at just under 1.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a milestone in the city's efforts to vaccinate residents against COVID-19.

As of Monday, 50,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ottawa. That includes first and second shots to residents, as well as some sixth doses pulled from five-dose vials by vaccination teams.

Clinics and vaccination teams administered 1,383 shots just this past weekend.

To date, Ottawa has received 53,820 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses to be fully effective.

The vaccination campaign across the river is ramping up, with the CISSS de l'Outaouais saying residents 80 and older can book vaccine appointments as of today.

Vaccine appointments were made available for Outaouais residents 85 and older starting last Thursday.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais is urging residents to check the Quebec government's COVID-19 vaccine portal for more information.

When vaccine supply arrives and public health officials give the go-ahead, the Queensway Carleton Hospital says its vaccination clinic is ready to go.

Once it's up and running, about 500 people per day will be able to get vaccinated at this clinic, one of several in the city. That number will increase to up to 1,000 per day when vaccine supply increases.

People will be able to access the clinic through a separate entrance without having to walk through the hospital.