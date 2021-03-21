Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa restaurants adjust to new capacity rules on day two in the Red-Control zone for COVID-19 restrictions

Ottawa surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 cases following 107 new cases on Saturday

Ottawa Bylaw issues charges to two parties, one restaurant on St. Patrick's Day

COVID-19 case linked to Kingston store

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 107 cases on Saturday

Total COVID-19 cases: 16,021

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 49.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.9 per cent (Mar. 12 to Mar. 18)

Reproduction Number: 1.03 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa restaurants are spending the weekend adjusting operations to meet the new capacity requirements under the Red-Control threshold.

Ottawa moved into the red zone at 12:01 a.m. Friday, as COVID-19 cases continued to rise. At 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Ontario government announced changes for capacity limits, allowing bars and restaurants to increase capacity from 10 people to 50 per cent with a cap of 50 people per establishment.

"I was already full with my reservations of 10 people for the night, getting up to 50 it’s great, and having the nice weather gives people a nice option to sit outside as well," said Ryan Quennell, general manager of The Grand in the ByWard Market.

Ontario also announced new rules for sitting at tables indoors. Under the Red-Control zone, only patrons from the same household can sit together, with limited exceptions for caregivers and people who live alone.

Ottawa Public Health reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the largest one-day spike in new cases since Jan. 21.

No new deaths were reported.

Since the first case on March 11, 2020, there have been 16,021 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 451 deaths.

Ottawa Bylaw officers issued charges for two illegal gatherings and to one restaurant for violating COVID-19 rules on St. Patrick's Day.

The city of Ottawa said Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) would be "staffed up significantly" on Wednesday to crack down on any illegal celebrations.

"On St. Patrick’s Day, BLRS issued two charges under the Provincial Orders in relation to private gatherings, and one charge to a business," said Christine Hartig, Acting Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

The restaurant was fined under Provincial Orders for allowing more than four people to sit at a table.

Kingston health officials warn shoppers at a jewellery store may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should be tested for the virus.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health says individuals who attended TresOrs Jewellers on Princess Street between March 13 and 20 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone affected by the exposure is asked to: