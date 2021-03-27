COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for March 27, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Mayor Jim Watson says Ottawa is not receiving its fair share of COVID-19 vaccine doses

Eastern Ontario Health Unit moving into the Red-Control zone on Monday

Ottawa sees more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for a second consecutive day

Outaouais sees record one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases

Ottawa developing plans to welcome employees back to City Hall

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 139 new cases on Friday

Total COVID-19 cases: 16,622

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 64.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.6 per cent (Mar. 19 to Mar. 25)

Reproduction Number: 1.11 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (testing only)

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (testing only)

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Mayor Jim Watson is calling on the Ontario government to deliver seven per cent of the COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in this province to Ottawa, saying the capital is being shortchanged on vaccines.

Ottawa has approximately seven per cent of the Ontario population, but has only received 5.7 per cent of the overall vaccine supply from the province.

"It's clear by the statistics that Ottawa is not receiving its fair share of doses," said Watson on Friday afternoon.

"I've raised this now with minister (Lisa) MacLeod, and she's undertaken to look into the situation and come up with an answer, and hopefully a solution as quickly as possible."

Of the 2.3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that have arrived in Ottawa, 133,440 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to Ottawa.

New restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, retail and sports in eastern Ontario on Monday, when the region moves into the Red-Control zone.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit joins Ottawa and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health in the red zone.

"I was hoping we wouldn't get these numbers, but you know it's been a bad week and a bad weekend," said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Eastern Ontario's Medical Officer of Health.

Under the Red-Control zone restrictions, social gatherings are limited to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Indoor capacity at bars and restaurants is the lesser of approximately 50 per cent of indoor dining area or 50 people. Patrons may only be seated with members of their same households indoors.

Ottawa Public Health reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the second consecutive day with a triple-digit increase in cases.

Ninety-seven of the 139 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents between the ages of 10 and 40.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 16,622 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and 459 deaths.

The 139 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 151 new cases on Thursday. The last time Ottawa saw consecutive days with triple-digit COVID-19 cases was Jan. 16 and 17.

Gatineau and the Outaouais have seen the largest one-day increase in new cases of COVID-19.

Quebec health officials reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Friday, the highest one-day increase in new cases since the start of the pandemic.

The previous one-day record was 75 cases.