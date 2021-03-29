COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for March 29, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa residents 70 and older can begin booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments today

Eastern Ontario Health Unit moves into the Red-Control zone today, imposing new restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants, retail and fitness centres

Ottawa Public Health reports a fourth consecutive day with more than 100 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 variants of concern detected in Renfrew County

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 126 new cases on Sunday

Total COVID-19 cases: 16,881

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 73.1

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.6 per cent (Mar. 19 to Mar. 25)

Reproduction Number: 1.16 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (testing only)

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (testing only)

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa residents aged 70 and older are next in line to roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 8 a.m., all individuals aged 70 and older in the Ottawa Public Health region will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a mass immunization clinic through Ontario's online booking portal. You can also call 1-833-943-3900.

Residents aged 70 and older in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit are also eligible to book an appointment starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

The city of Ottawa said Friday that more than 44,000 residents had booked an appointment through the online portal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit moves into Red-Control zone

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit moves into the Red-Control zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework today, imposing new restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, retail and fitness.

Eastern Ontario joins Ottawa and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit in the Red-Control zone.

Private social gatherings are now limited to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Restaurants are limited indoors to the lesser of approximately 50 per cent of the indoor dining capacity or 50 people. Last call at bars and restaurants is at 9 p.m., and all establishments must close at 10 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the fourth straight day with triple-digit case counts.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 16,881 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 459 deaths.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Renfrew County's top doctor warns the region will soon move from the Yellow-Protect to Orange-Restrict zone now that the COVID-19 variants of concern have been identified in the region.

The health unit confirmed on Sunday that variants of concern have been identified in Renfrew County and District (RCD).

In a statement, the Renfrew County and District Health said one third of the cases in the last week have been confirmed to be the B.1.1.7 variant of concern first identified in the United Kingdom.

The health unit says initial cases of variants of concern can be attributed to travel and working outside of Renfrew County, followed by community spread within the region.