Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The city of Ottawa begins vaccinating residents over the age of 80 in seven high-risk neighbourhoods

The more contagious COVID-19 variant has been detected in Ottawa's wastewater for the first time

Ottawa inches closer to the "red-control" threshold in Ontario's COVID-19 framework

Kingston imposing 10 p.m. last call, no live music at bars for St. Patrick's Day

Renfrew County health unit warns patrons at Arnprior bar may have been exposed to COVID-19

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 80 new cases on Thursday

Total COVID-19 cases: 14,950

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 38.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (Feb. 24 to Mar. 2)

Reproduction Number: 1.04 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccination campaign ramps up today, with the city beginning to vaccinate residents 80 and older in high-risk neighborhoods.

Residents who were born in or before 1941, or who are adult recipients of chronic home care, and who live in the following communities are eligible to receive the vaccine:

Emerald Woods

Heatherington

Ledbury

Heron Gate

Ridgemont

Riverview

Sawmill Creek

Only residents with an appointment booked will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up clinics. You must provide a proof of residence to receive the vaccine at one of the clinics.

New data from the University of Ottawa and CHEO monitoring COVID-19 in Ottawa's wastewater shows levels of the COVID-19 variant in Ottawa.

"This is definitely low level, it's definitely lower than anything that we could quantify. It's basically just a signal," said Patrick D'Aoust, an environmental engineering officer at the University of Ottawa.

"For us, really that's just an indication that means we have to be diligent and really start looking at this really closely."

The CHEO Research Institute expects more information to be available on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, as the capital moved closer to the "red-control" threshold.

One new death linked to the virus was also reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 14,950 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 442 deaths.

Ottawa's COVID-19 rate is at 38.7 cases per 100,000 people, while the positivity rate is at 2.1 per cent. The threshold to move into the red zone is a weekly incidence rate of 40 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent.

Kingston's top doctor is imposing new rules on social gatherings and bars and restaurants in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19 during St. Patrick's Day.

On Thursday, Dr. Kieran Moore issued a Class order pursuant to Section 22 covering Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington to address St. Patrick's Day celebrations and other festivities between Saturday, March 13 at 12 a.m. and Sunday, March 21 at 11:59 p.m.

Under the order, last call will be 10 p.m. at all businesses that serve alcohol, and all establishments must close between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Alcohol can only be sold and served between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The health unit says all patrons must be seated when served, and only five people can sit at a table at one time.

There will be no dancing, singing and live music performances in establishments over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit warns patrons at an Arnprior bar two weeks ago may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Over a dozen positive cases of novel coronavirus in Renfrew County have been linked to a possible exposure.

On Thursday, the health unit issued an advisory for potential COVID-19 exposure after confirming individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 visited The Prior Sports Bar and Restaurant in Arnprior.

The health unit says if you visited the establishment on Feb. 17, between 11 a.m. and 12 a.m., you should immediately self-isolate and contact the Renfrew County Vintage Triage Assessment Centre at 1-844-727-6404 to arrange for testing.