Fast Facts:

Ottawa's top doctor calls for three more months of physical distancing, limiting close contacts

Ottawa's COVID-19 indicators approach the red threshold, which would impose new restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants and bars

Canada authorizes one-shot COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson

Renfrew County will move into the yellow zone on Monday as COVID-19 rates rise

Ottawa offering 30 minutes free parking at three parking garages to help support businesses

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 49 new cases on Friday

Total COVID-19 cases: 14,999

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 39.5

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (Feb. 26 to Mar. 6)

Reproduction Number: 1.00 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's medical officer of health is asking residents to continue practicing physical distancing measures and limiting social contacts for three more months while the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out.

As Ottawa ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Dr. Vera Etches warned COVID-19 levels are rising at an alarming rate in Ottawa.

CTV News at Six anchor Patricia Boal asked Etches if people are letting their guards down as they see vaccines going into arms across Canada.

"It's hard work, and we've been doing this hard work for over a year, just about a year almost, and this idea we have to have fewer social contacts, people, friends and family that we care about near us is really hard," said Etches.

"So I want to ask people very clearly to keep it up for another three months. Let's set ourselves that goal that we're going to limit our close contacts for three more months and then we should really see that protection of older adults start to kick in from the vaccination program."

Ottawa's first community vaccination clinic is cause for celebration. But, COVID levels in our community are rising at alarming rates & we CAN'T vaccinate our way out of this.



But we CAN turn this around with our actions. Every action, by every person, matters. #SteadyAsSheGoes pic.twitter.com/exGNNfxaGE

Ottawa Public Health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, pushing COVID-19 indicators closer to the "red" threshold.

Ottawa's COVID-19 incidence rate is 39.5 cases per 100,000 people. The threshold for the red zone is 40 cases per 100,000.

No new deaths in Ottawa linked to the virus were announced on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 14,999 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 442 deaths.

Health Canada approved the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson for use in Canada.

It's the fourth vaccine approved to be administered to Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is approved for Canadians over the age of 18, and has an efficacy rate of 66 per cent.

Canada can now use the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in its ongoing mass vaccination campaign, largely viewed as a key pillar in overcoming the nearly year-long pandemic.

Renfrew County will move into the "yellow" zone on Monday, imposing new restrictions on bars, restaurants and fitness facilities.

The Ontario Government announced the Renfrew County and District Health Unit will move from the "green-prevent" level to "yellow-protect" status on Monday due to rising COVID-19 levels in the community.

Last call for alcohol will be at 11 p.m. at bars and restaurants, and establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. A limit of six people may be seated together at one table.

Curbside pick-up is a little cheaper in the ByWard Market and in Centretown this month.

The city of Ottawa quietly started offering 30 minutes free parking at two municipal parking lots in the ByWard Market and at Ottawa City Hall last month to help support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.