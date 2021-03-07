Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 cases during the COVID-19 pandemic

No wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses in Ottawa

Ottawa Hospital looking to clear backlog of 24,000 women waiting for breast screening during pandemic

New restrictions for Carleton Place, Mississippi Mills and Beckwith following rise in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 55 new cases on Saturday

Total COVID-19 cases: 15,054

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 38.9

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (Feb. 26 to Mar. 6)

Reproduction Number: 1.05 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa surpassed 15,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, just days before the one-year anniversary of the first case in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 15,054 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 442 deaths.

No doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted or thrown out in Ottawa since inoculations began nearly three months ago.

Both the Ottawa Hospital and Ottawa Public Health say if there are any unused doses at the end of the day, steps are taken to ensure they're given to health care workers or individuals eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

CTV News Toronto reported this week that the Ontario government reported at least 1,500 of the 1,092,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were wasted since Dec. 14. Freezer failures, damaged vials and administrative issues were blamed for the vaccine wastage.

The head of the breast imaging section at the Ottawa Hospital says they're booking appointments on evenings and weekends in a bid to clear a massive backlog of patients waiting for routine screening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing over 24,000 women who have had a delay in their screening in Ottawa," said Dr. Jean Seely during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA.

Seely says the Ottawa Hospital has found patients aren't aware that mammography has resumed at the hospital or that they should be booking a screening.

New restrictions are being imposed on restaurants and sports facilities in Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith following a community outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Medical officer of health Dr. Paula Stewart issued an order to limit opportunities for people to gather. The move came just days after the health unit said it had detected a significant increase in COVID-19 activity, with 20 cases in the past four days.

The order is issued to owners and operators of public and private facilities that operate in Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith where the public may gather.

In accordance with this order: