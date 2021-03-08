Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Renfrew County moves into the yellow-protect level in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, imposing new restrictions on restaurants and personal care settings

Ontario reports highest one-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 in more than three weeks

Ottawa Bylaw issues 113,000 fewer tickets in 2020 as the city relaxes parking restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Ottawa Hospital reported longer than usual lines at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Civic Campus on Sunday

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 56 new cases on Sunday

Total COVID-19 cases: 15,110

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 37.3

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (Feb. 26 to Mar. 6)

Reproduction Number: 1.04 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Renfrew County moves into the "yellow-protect" zone today, imposing new restrictions on bars, restaurants, fitness facilities and personal care settings.

The Ontario government is moving the Renfrew County and District Health Unit from the "green-prevent" level to "yellow" due to rising COVID-19 levels in the community.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported there were 36 cases of COVID-19 in the region between Feb. 15 and 28, plus another 13 cases during the first five days of March.

Last call for alcohol will be at 11 p.m. at bars and restaurants, and establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. A limit of six people may be seated together at one table.

Personal care settings must now collect contact information from all patrons. Oxygen bars, steam rooms and saunas remain closed.

Ottawa Public Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the same day Ontario recorded the highest number of new cases in more than three weeks.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 15,110 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 442 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 1,299 new COVID-19 cases across Ontario on Sunday. That's the highest number of new infections since Feb. 13.

Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 113,000 fewer parking tickets to Ottawa motorists last year, as the city relaxed parking restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics provided to CTVNewsOttawa.ca shows 249,721 tickets were handed out for parking violations in 2020, down from 362,753 tickets in 2019.

In March, the city suspended enforcement of the offence of parking in excess of the time limits at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move was designed to encourage people to work from home and help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The city resumed enforcing the posted time limits for parking on streets on June 29.

The Ottawa Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Civic campus reported longer than usual line-ups for approximately three hours on Sunday.

The hospital provided no reason for the longer line-ups.

It was the second straight weekend of long line-ups and delays at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

On Feb. 27, the hospital said a "minor booking issue" caused the line-up to be longer than usual.