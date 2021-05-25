COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for May 25, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 case count since March 9 on Monday.

More than 67,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa last week, including more than 9,000 second doses.

Residents spent Victoria Day outdoors, enjoying loosened restrictions on gatherings.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 43 cases on Monday

Total COVID-19 cases: 26,643

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 52.3

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 5.7 per cent (May 17 to May 23)

Reproduction Number: 0.92 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (testing only)

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (testing only)

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa saw its lowest daily COVID-19 case count since early March on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health added 43 new cases, the lowest since the 40 cases reported on March 9.

However, two more deaths from COVID-19 were also reported, bringing the city's death toll to 556. Forty-nine deaths from COVID-19 have so far been reported this month.

Ottawa has seen 26,643 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 11, 2020.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting the city's busiest week for COVID-19 vaccinations on record since the rollout began, including a major jump in the administration of second doses.

According to OPH's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 67,166 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ottawa between May 16 and 22. The previous high point was 60,196 doses during the week of April 18, driven in large part by the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine at local pharmacies.

The week of May 16 is also notable for a major ramp-up in the number of second doses administered.

OPH reports 9,866 second doses were given out last week: 9,628 Pfizer shots and 238 Moderna shots. Nearly 40,000 residents of Ottawa are now fully vaccinated.

So far, 495,141 residents of Ottawa have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 58 per cent of the adult population, and 39,554 have had two.

The May long weekend is the unofficial start of summer in the national capital region.

Eased restrictions meant Ottawa residents could use splash pads, hit the links and gather outdoors in groups of up to five people.

Many people were taking advantage of the warm weather by the water on Monday.

Ontario relaxed some of its public health measures this weekend. Outdoor social gatherings of up to five people from different households are allowed, but indoor gatherings remain prohibited.