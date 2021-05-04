COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for May 4, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

A walk-in vaccine clinic will be held today for residents of Overbrook, one of Ottawa Public Health's identified high priority neighbourhoods.

Two-fifths of all adults in Ottawa have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Key monitoring trends for COVID-19 in Ottawa are on the decline.

Gatineau and western Quebec saw their lowest daily case count since March.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 139 on Monday

Total COVID-19 cases: 24,657

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 110.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 7.0 per cent (April 26 to May 2)

Reproduction Number: 0.97 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (testing only)

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (testing only)

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Howard Darwin Centennial Arena: Open daily 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Southwest Ottawa COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Richmond Memorial Community Centre: Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Residents of Overbrook, one of Ottawa Public Health's 21 priority neighbourhoods, will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines today without an appointment.

Drop-in vaccination clinics will be held at the Overbrook Community Centre at 33 Quill St. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be 500 vaccines available to residents of Overbrook 18 years of age or older. Proof of address is required to get a shot.

A similar clinic will be held on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a decrease in the number of COVID-19 doses administered last week compared to the previous two weeks.

About 51,000 shots were administered last week compared to roughly 60,000 in each of the previous two weeks, the health unit reported Monday.

However, the week of April 25 to May 1 was still the third busiest week of the local rollout to date and two-fifths of all adults in the city now have at least one dose.

OPH says 340,121 people, or 40 per cent of all adults in Ottawa, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to date.

Ottawa Public Health reported Monday that 139 more people in the city had tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person had died.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, the city has seen 24,657 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 510 residents of Ottawa have died of the disease.

The new report shows a continuing decline in some weekly trends, including the testing positivity rate and the weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population. The number of people with COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals also declined on Monday, but there are still more than 100 people with COVID-19 complications in local hospitals, with more than a quarter in intensive care.

The Quebec government is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region on Monday, the lowest daily case count in more than six weeks.

The region, which includes Gatineau and western Quebec, last saw a case count this low in early March, reporting eight cases on March 10. There were record highs in April, with a peak of 290 cases of COVID-19 cases in the region on April 12.

Quebec as a whole reported fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, also its lowest total since March.

The Outaouais is under the tightest pandemic restrictions in Quebec, with an 8 p.m. curfew and widespread closures, including schools.

Daily case counts have been steadily dropping in recent days, but last week Premier Francois Legault extended restrictions until May 9, saying the region was at its limit when it comes to hospital capacity. The restrictions were set to end May 3.