COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Nov. 5, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

14 Ottawa restaurants fined for breaking proof-of-vaccination rules

Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case count in nearly two weeks

Ottawa Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Halloween party

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 30 cases on Thursday

Total COVID-19 cases: 30,955

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 16.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (seven-day average)

Reproduction Number: 1.00 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Arena at 180 Percy St.: Open Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Bylaw has busted 14 restaurants, bars, coffee shops, fast-food outlets and a popular dessert spot for failing to check patrons for proof-of-vaccination since the launch of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine passport six weeks ago.

In one case, bylaw officials have summoned a downtown restaurant to court for alleged violations of the COVID-19 rules.

Provincial inspectors are in Ottawa this week conducting checks to ensure businesses are following the COVID-19 rules, including inspections targeting restaurants and bars, gyms, sports and music venues and theatres.

Ottawa Public Health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in nearly two weeks.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,955 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 604 deaths

The 30 new cases on Thursday follows 22 new cases on Wednesday and 20 cases on Tuesday. The 30 cases is the highest one-day case count since 36 new cases on Oct. 23.

Ottawa Public Health is warning attendees at a downtown Ottawa Halloween party last weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health unit says two people attended the ‘Back from the Dead’ Halloween event at Mavericks on Rideau Street on Saturday while contagious.

Anyone who was there between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. may have been exposed, OPH says.