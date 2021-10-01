COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 1, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Kingston bar's liquor licence suspended for violating Ontario's COVID-19 rules

Ottawa Public Health reports the first death linked to COVID-19 in nearly two weeks

New COVID-19 testing options in Ottawa for the weekend

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 55 new cases on Thursday

Total COVID-19 cases: 29,830

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 32.0

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.3 per cent (seven-day average)

Reproduction Number: 0.89 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

Temporary Pop-Up Testing COVID-19 Assessment at McNabb Arena on Percy Street: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open Sunday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

A Kingston, Ont. bar has lost its liquor licence and can no longer serve alcohol after violating COVID-19 rules.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario issued an Order of Interim Suspension of the liquor licence for J.A.K.K. Tuesdays, located on Progress Avenue in Kingston for "reasons of public interest and safety." The regulator is moving to revoke the liquor licence for the establishment.

The AGCO says the owner of the pub told inspectors in early September that it wouldn't comply with the rules under the Reopening Ontario Act.

After receiving several complaints regarding the establishment's non-compliance with the Reopening Act of Ontario, Kingston Bylaw officers visited J.A.K.K. Tuesdays on September 23 and observed non-compliance, said the AGCO. On Sept. 24, Kingston Bylaw charged the licensee with violations.

"An AGCO CO attended the premises after the provincial offences notices were served on the establishment and on the licensee. The CO made observations and noted that the licensee continued to act contrary to the ROA," said the AGCO.

"As a result, the Registrar considers it to be necessary in the public interest to immediately suspend the liquor licence."

The sign on the front of J.A.K.K. Tuesdays Sports Pub on Thursday said, "Say no to vax passports. All welcome at J.A.K.K's."

Ottawa Public Health reported the first death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa in nearly two weeks.

There were 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, and one new death linked to the virus.

Thirteen of the 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents under the age of 10.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 29,830 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 596 deaths.

New COVID-19 testing options for Ottawa residents this weekend

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is providing more testing options for Ottawa residents and parents this weekend, as demand for testing continues to soar.

The Moodie COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

On Sunday, the Ray Friel COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for testing.

A pop-up COVID-19 Assessment Centre is also open at the McNabb Arena on Percy Street daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.