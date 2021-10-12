COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 12, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Barrhaven elementary school reopens following the worst school COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa

Deadline fast approaching for employees in Ottawa's three adult hospitals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drops to the lowest level in a month

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 27 cases on Monday

Total COVID-19 cases: 30,316

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 25.4

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.7 per cent (seven-day average)

Reproduction Number: 0.97 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

Temporary Pop-Up Testing COVID-19 Assessment at McNabb Arena on Percy Street: Open daily until Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

A Barrhaven elementary school will reopen today following the largest COVID-19 outbreak in an Ottawa school setting during the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health has given the green light for St. Benedict Catholic elementary school to reopen, two weeks after it was ordered closed due to COVID-19 transmission in the school.

As of Monday, 27 students had tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Benedict.

In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, Ottawa Public Health said it has reviewed all COVID-19 protocols in the school ahead of the return to class.

"All proper infection control measures (e.g. cleaning/disinfection, signage) have been reviewed with the school administration to make sure that best practices are in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission," said the letter.

Deadline approaching for Ottawa hospital workers to be fully vaccinated

Employees at Ottawa's three adult hospitals have four days to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ottawa Hospital, Montfort Hospital and the Queensway-Carleton Hospital have implemented mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, requiring all staff members to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15. Exceptions will be granted to those with a documented medical or human rights exemption.

The Montfort Hospital said after Oct. 15, "Refusal of the COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be an option", and all options would be considered to enforce the policy.

The Ottawa Hospital says it would examine the vaccination rate of staff on Oct. 15, "and determine whether further measures are required to ensure the safety of our health care environment."

Ottawa Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Monday, while the number of active cases fell to the lowest level in a month.

Eleven of the 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involved residents between the ages of 30 and 50, while four cases involve residents under the age of 10.

No new deaths were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,316 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 598 deaths.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa dropped to 321 on Monday from 348 active cases on Sunday.