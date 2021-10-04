COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 4, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa surpasses 30,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two more Ottawa schools

Ontario government's throne speech expected to focus on pandemic recovery

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 64 cases on Sunday

Total COVID-19 cases: 30,017

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 32.9

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (seven-day average)

Reproduction Number: 1.00 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

Temporary Pop-Up Testing COVID-19 Assessment at McNabb Arena on Percy Street: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The city of Ottawa has surpassed 30,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Thirty-six of the 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involved residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,017 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 596 deaths.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two new schools in Ottawa ahead of the start of a new school week.

Ottawa Public Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks at École élémentaire publique Jeanne Sauvé and École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion this weekend. There are two student cases associated with both outbreaks.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at seven schools, including EEP Jeanne Sauvé and EEP Séraphin-Marion. The five other school outbreaks are located at:

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau

Kars on the Rideau Public School

St. Benedict Elementary School

École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne

Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario government will unveil their priorities for the new session at Queen's Park on Monday.

The throne speech is expected to focus on Ontario's recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the premier told the Canadian Press that the speech from the throne will be "overwhelmingly focused" on the ongoing fight against COVID-19.