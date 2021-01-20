Ontario health officials are reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

It's an increase over Tuesday's report but this is also a third straight day of fewer than 100 new cases.

The figure is part of 2,655 new cases of COVID-19 reported provincewide on Wednesday.

Ontario also reported 89 new deaths and 3,714 resolved cases on Wednesday.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

Figures from OPH and from the province often differ due to different data collection times.

OPH reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday and 85 on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.