SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 along with 479 recoveries bringing the province's total active case count to 2,712.

Of the 3 people who died, two were over the age of 80, with one from Regina and the other from Saskatoon. The third person was in their 50s and was from the North Central zone.

The province also announced 3,722 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been provided to health care workers in Regina and Saskatoon.