Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 109 new recoveries.

There are 2,841 cases active out of 16,083 reported to date. There were no new deaths to report on Jan. 3.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 181 (15.0 new cases per 100,000 population)

PRIORITY POPULATIONS IN NORTHERN SASK. TO BEGIN RECEIVING VACCINE MONDAY

Priority populations in Northern Saskatchewan will begin receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The province said Sunday that priority populations in the Far North Central and Far Northwest zones will receive a quantity of the immunizations from Moderna received by the province last week.