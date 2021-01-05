Five more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the government said in a release Tuesday.

All five people were over the age of 80, including one in the north central zone, one in the northeast zone, one in the south central zone and two in the Regina zone.

The province also reported 153 new cases of COVID-19, along with 120 new recoveries.

Saskatchewan’s currently has 3,057 active cases.

Of the new cases, eight are in the far north west zone, six are in the far northeast zone, 13 are in the northwest zone, 14 are in the north central zone, five are in the northeast zone, 33 are in Saskatoon, one is in the central west zone, 13 are in the central east zone, 39 in Regina, one in the south central zone and six in the southeast zone.

There are also 14 new cases pending residence information. Another 15 previously reported cases have been assigned, including 11 in the north central zone, two in the northeast zone, one in the south central and one in Saskatoon.

A total of 166 people are in hospital related to the virus in Saskatchewan, including 135 people in inpatient care and 31 in intensive care.

The province also processed a total of 1,779 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

SASKATCHEWAN VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,254 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been provided in Saskatchewan.

The province said it expects a shipment of vaccines to arrive in Prince Albert this week.

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered in Saskatchewan’s north.

Registered nurse Brittany Favel and her grandfather Jimmy Favel, who is a long-term care resident, both of Ile-a-la-Crosse, received the vaccine on Tuesday morning.

Other vaccinations were also started in La Loche, as part of the roll-out in the far northwest zone.