Saskatchewan reported nine more people have died in the province, after testing positive for COVID-19. There were 277 new cases reported on Wednesday, leaving 2,893 cases active.

On Wednesday, the province reported 439 new recoveries.

The latest individuals to die after testing positive from the virus were located in:

Central West (Person in their 60s)

Southeast (Two people over 80)

Regina (Three people; two over 80 and one in their 20s)

North Central (Person over 80)

Saskatoon (One person in their 60s, another in their 50s)

There are 172 Saskatchewan residents in hospital; 143 in inpatient care and 29 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan processed 2,094 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

As of Wednesday 4,524 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in Saskatchewan. This number includes 2,069 Pfizer doses in the Regina pilot program, 2,407 Pfizer doses in Saskatoon and 48 Moderna doses between the Far North East and Far North Central zones.

The province said that those eligible under the schedule of vaccine prioritization (health care workers, long-term care and personal care home residents) will be contacted by immunization clinics with details about when they can receive the vaccine.

The Health Minister Paul Merriman said that a shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Prince Albert Wednesday afternoon.