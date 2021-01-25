Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported three more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The province also reported 260 new cases and 168 new recoveries. There are 3,251 active cases in the province, up from Saturday’s 3,161.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 272, or 22.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Two of the latest individuals to die were in their 60s; one in the Far Northeast and one in Regina.

The other person was over 80, also in Regina.