Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Four more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the province reported on Sunday. The Government of Saskatchewan reported 238 new cases.

One death reported on Sunday was a person in their 60s located in the Far Northwest, one was in their 50s in the Northwest, one was in their 60s in the Southeast and another was over 80 in Regina.

The province reported 223 more recoveries on Sunday. There are 2,534 cases currently active in the Saskatchewan.

VACCINES

On Saturday, 120 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province. There were 11 doses administered in the Far North Central and 109 in Saskatoon.

To date there have been 35,359 doses given out in Saskatchewan.

The vaccine distribution schedule has been adjusted to accommodate reduced deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna over the next month. As a result of this delay, vaccination of priority groups in Regina and Swift Current have been rescheduled.