Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

There are 115 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Thursday. There were 96 new recoveries and one additional death.

The person who died was over 80, from the Saskatoon area.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN (VoC)

Saskatchewan reported no confirmed cases of VoCs on Thursday, however there are 120 new presumptive VoC cases on Thursday. There are now 433 presumptive positive cases of VoCs in Saskatchewan. Regina is the location of 90 per cent of the province’s VoC cases.

Presumptive cases of VoCs are located in in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (12), Central East (6), Regina (368), South Central (27) and Southeast (19) zones.

COVID-19 CASES

New COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are located in the Far Northwest (one), Northwest (four), North Central (three), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (15), Central West (two), Central East (five), Regina (65), Southwest (three), South Central (three) and Southeast (eight) zones. Three new cases are pending location details.

SASK. MOVES TO PHASE 2 OF VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan is moving to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 immunization plan.

The province says residents above the age of 67 and those considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” can book their vaccine appointment starting at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by called 1-833-Sask-Vax (727-5829).

Eligibility to get vaccinated at Regina's drive-thru AstraZeneca clinic has been expanded to include all residents in their 60s.

A new radio channel will broadcast information for those seeking vaccines or COVID-19 tests at Regina's Evraz Place.