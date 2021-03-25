COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Sask. reports 190 new COVID-19 cases; active cases in Regina surpass 800

Saskatchewan recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 96 recoveries and one more death.

There are currently 844 active cases in the Regina zone, which accounts for 53 per cent of the active cases in the province.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province identified 63 more variants of concern (VoC). As of Tuesday, the province has identified 954 VoC through screening. The cases are in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (18), Central East (10), Regina (824), South Central (56) and Southeast (45) zones.

So far, the province has confirmed the variant type of 360 VoC cases. There are 352 are B.1.1.1.7 – the variant that originated in the U.K. – and eight B.1.3.5.1, which is the variant the originated in South Africa. The Regina zone accounts for 313 – or 87 per cent – of these confirmed cases.