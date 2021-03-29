COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

There are 125 new cases of COVID-19 Variants of Concern (VoC), the Government of Saskatchewan reported on Sunday. There are 248 new cases of COVID-19 in addition to three new deaths related to the virus

To date the province has detected 1,365 cases of VoC in Saskatchewan. Regina is the location of 1,126 of the province’s total VoC cases.

There are 1,950 cases considered active in Saskatchewan, with 1026 cases active in Regina.

248 NEW CASES, 112 RECOVERIES, THREE DEATHS

Three new deaths have been reported in relation to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. The three individuals were all over the age of 80, two in Regina and one in the Southeast zone.

Saskatchewan 248 new cases of COVID-19 are located in the Far Northwest (four), Far Northeast (four), Northwest (four), North Central (16), Northeast (four), Saskatoon (24), Central West (one), Central East (10), Regina (130), Southwest (one), South Central (17) and South East (32) zones.

Saskatchewan reported 112 new recoveries on Sunday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 200 or 16.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 155 people in hospital in Saskatchewan with 59 in Regina. Twenty-seven people are in ICU with 17 in Regina.