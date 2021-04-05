Sask. reports record ICU numbers for 3rd consecutive day with 47, 219 new cases

There are 86 new variant of concern (VoC) cases in Saskatchewan and 219 new cases of COVID-19, the Government of Saskatchewan reported Monday

One more Saskatchewan resident has died of COVID-19; a person in their 60s in the Saskatoon area. There have been 440 deaths in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There are 86 new VoC cases in Saskatchewan on Sunday. To date the province has recorded 2,453 cases of VoC in the province.

The government is reminding residents that VoC cases continue to rise in Southern Saskatchewan, specifically in Moose Jaw and Weyburn.

CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

One-hundred ninety-five Saskatchewan residents are being treated in hospital for COVID-19. The province set a new record number of ICU admissions for the third consecutive day on Monday with 47. Thirty-one patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Regina ICUs.

