COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 289 new COVID-19 cases in the province and 135 new variant of concern (VoC) cases.

One more person has died of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, a person in their 50s in the North Central zone.

There are 2,742 active cases in the province. There were 205 new recoveries reported on Sunday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 261, or 21.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 189 people in hospital with 45 in intensive care.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There are 135 new VoC cases in Saskatchewan, with 4,664 reported in total to date. Two hundred and six new cases have been genome sequenced. To date there have been 1,909 cases of the B.1.1.1.7 variant which originated in the U.K. and nine cases of the B.1.351 variant which originated in South Africa.