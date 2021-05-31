COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported one COVID-19-related death on Sunday and 171 new cases. The most recent death was a person over the age of 80, in the southeast zone.

There are 1,430 active cases in Saskatchewan. The province reported 148 more recoveries. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 137, or 11.1 per 100,000 residents.

There are 109 Saskatchewan residents in hospital with COVID-19, including 25 in intensive care.

STEP 1 OF SASK. REOPENING PLAN BEGINS

Saskatchewan officially began the first step in its Reopening Roadmap on Sunday, which ushered in an updated set of COVID-19 restrictions.

The province cleared the vaccination milestone require to active Step One three weeks ago, with 71 per cent of residents over 40 years old have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.