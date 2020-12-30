Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The Government of Saskatchewan will update the province on its ongoing vaccination process, including details about the rollout of the Moderna vaccine, on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, and Paul Merriman, the Minister of Health, will provide an update at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 3 p.m.

The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province said there were 10 new COVID-19-related deaths between Dec. 28 and 29.,along with 208 new cases.

In a release, the Government of Saskatchewan said one death was a person in their 20s, two were people in their 60s, one person was in their 70s and another six deaths were people over the age of 80.

Saskatchewan has reported a total of 151 COVID-19-related deaths.

There were 94 new cases reported on Dec. 28 and 114 on Dec. 29. Saskatchewan now has 3,191 total active cases.

A total of 175 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to the virus, including 143 in inpatient care and another 32 in intensive care.

The province reported another 405 recovered cases, bringing total recoveries to 11,680.

As of Dec. 28, 2,371 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers.

HOURS EXTENDED AT SASKATOON, REGINA DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding drive-thru testing hours in Regina and Saskatoon.

Effective Jan. 2, the Saskatoon site at 3630 Thatcher Avenue will be open seven days a week, according to a news release.

Its hours will be:

Monday - Friday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Regina site at the International Trade Centre will have expanded hours, opening each day at 11:30 a.m.

Sites are also open in Prince Albert and Yorkton.